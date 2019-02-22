Stream Offset’s Debut Solo Album Father Of 4

Offset was supposed to cap off a year of extreme Migos saturation with his debut solo album last December, but the project was delayed for unspecified reasons. Two months later, it has arrived, completing a trilogy of Migos solo albums that began with Quavo’s negligible Quavo Huncho and continued with Takeoff’s only slightly more memorable The Last Rocket.

This one is called Father Of 4. Based on the title and Offset’s comments on Twitter yesterday, the album seems to be inspired by his family life. That might have something to do with the project’s delay, given that Offset and wife Cardi B split up just weeks before the album’s original release date and have recently reconciled, with Offset accompanying Cardi onstage to accept her Grammy for Best Rap Album. He also announced the album’s release date with a video that included Cardi giving birth to their daughter, Kulture.

On Twitter, Offset promises “very special stories within the songs.” He continues, “Every record has a piece of content within the song even a trap vibe all true story telling it was rough to get to this point I’m at in life NO CAP.” Also: “Father hood was missing in my life and sometimes I have to be missing for work but it all come back to the little ones I’m setting them up for the future. I didn’t take the cleanest route to success I ran into walls and hurdles but I over came them I’m proud of me!!!”

Father Of 4 features production from longtime Atlanta staples Metro Boomin and Southside. It’s all unheard material besides lead single “Red Room.” Guests include Cardi, Quavo (but no Takeoff — sad!), Travis Scott, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Big Rube, and CeeLo Green (hmmm). Stream the project in full below.

Father Of 4 is out now on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.