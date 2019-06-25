Watch Thom Yorke Talk New Album ANIMA In Zane Lowe Interview

Thom Yorke is releasing a new album, ANIMA, at the end of the week. The Radiohead frontman first solo album since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes also comes with a short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. He recently sat down for a rare on-camera interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 where he talked about the album’s conception and more.

“The reason it ended up being called ANIMA was partly because I’m obsessed with this whole dream thing. It comes from this concept that Jung had,” Yorke said. “We have started to emulate what our devices say about us and emulate the way we behave from that. I had this whole thing where the reason we can watch Boris Johnson lie through his teeth, promise something that we know will never happen is that we don’t have to connect with it directly because it’s a little avatar.”

Watch excerpts from the interview below.

ANIMA is out 6/27.