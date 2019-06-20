Thom Yorke Announces New Album ANIMA Out Next Week

Lately Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has been doing all the things a musical artist does to ramp up to an album release. There have been teasers and tour announcements and vague interview statements. And now we know the details.

ANIMA is out 6/27. It’s Yorke’s first solo LP since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (unless you’re counting his Suspiria score from last year). It contains nine tracks, some of which have been debuted live, such as “The Axe” and “I Am A Very Rude Person.” The vinyl release has a bonus track called “(LADIES & GENTLEMEN, THANK YOU FOR COMING).” It seems to be a concept album about Anima Technologies, a company that often poses the question, “Do you have trouble remembering your dreams?” That fits with statements Yorke has made about the album dealing with anxiety and being dystopian in nature — themes Yorke has a lot of experience communicating beautifully.

The new album will arrive accompanied by a “one-reeler” starring Yorke and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who has been closely involved with Radiohead in recent years. If you, like me, are wondering what a “one-reeler” is, the trailer explains that it’s a 10- to 12-minute movie, usually a cartoon and/or comedy, that fits on one reel of film and was popular during the silent film era. The one-reeler will be streaming on Netflix and is set to three songs from the album. Promo materials suggest it’s “best played loud.” The film will also screen for free at select IMAX theaters on 7/26 — get more details on that here.

Check out Yorke’s announcement post below, where you can also check out the tracklist and the latest ANIMA teaser video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “TRAFFIC”

02 “LAST I HEARD (…HE WAS CIRCLING THE DRAIN)”

03 “TWIST”

04 “DAWN CHORUS”

05 “I AM A VERY RUDE PERSON”

06 “NOT THE NEWS”

07 “THE AXE”

08 “IMPOSSIBLE KNOTS”

09 “RUNWAYAWAY”

10 “(LADIES & GENTLEMEN, THANK YOU FOR COMING)” (vinyl-only bonus track)

ANIMA is out 6/27. Pre-order it here as a CD, standard double vinyl, or a deluxe double vinyl book with lots of extras such as “A BEAUTIFUL HARDBACK BOOK CONTAINING BOTH THE LYRICS AND MANY STRANGE DRAWINGS DONE IN PENCIL BY STANLEY DONWOOD & DR TCHOCK.”