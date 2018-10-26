Stream Thom Yorke’s Suspiria Soundtrack

Next week, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will release his remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult horror classic Suspiria. Even though the film itself might be doing too much, its Thom Yorke-scored soundtrack is still something to be excited about — as well as the fact that the Radiohead frontman and his absolute look-alike Tilda Swinton finally get to be involved in the same project. Unlike the film, Yorke’s Suspiria is out now ahead of Halloween.

Italian prog-funk band Goblin’s stellar soundtrack in Argento’s original left Yorke with pretty big shoes to fill for his first ever film score. The end result is 25 ominous compositions — we’ve already heard “Suspirium,” “Has Ended,” “Volk,” and last week’s “Open Again.” Six of the tracks lend themselves towards more of a spooked-out Yorke solo album with his warbling vocals and ambient distortion. The rest creep into a hypnotic psychological warp.

Listen below.

The Suspiria soundtrack is out now via XL. Suspiria is in theaters everywhere 11/2.