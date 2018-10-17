Next week, we’ll hear the Thom Yorke-scored soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Suspiria remake. Yorke has shared three of his 25 original compositions— “Suspirium,” “Has Ended,” and “Volk.” Today, he releases a fourth, “Open Again.” The vibe is less ominous than that of the previous singles. His voice sways above a spiraling Latin guitar riff. A faint static builds to a screech and envelops the song’s final minute. Listen below.

The Suspiria soundtrack is out 10/26 via XL. Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.