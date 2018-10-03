It’s coming. Less than a month from now, the world will get to see Luca Guadagnino’s buzzed-about remake of Dario Argento’s 1978 horror classic Suspiria. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this movie, and one of them is the score. It’s the first time Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has ever scored a movie, and Yorke’s soundtrack album will be out a week before the movie — early enough for you to blast it on your front porch on Halloween and severely unnerve trick-or-treaters. And today, we get to hear another song from the movie.

Last month, we got to hear “Suspirium,” our first taste of the soundtrack. It was a shockingly still and pretty piece of music, and it featured Yorke singing over a minimal piano figure slightly reminiscent of Erik Satie. Today, Yorke has shared another of the soundtrack’s songs, and it’s very different from the one we already heard.

“Has Ended,” like “Suspirium,” is an actual song, with Yorke’s vocals and everything. So maybe the Suspiria soundtrack will sound more like an actual Yorke solo album than like a film score. But that’s where the similarities end. “Has Ended” is more traditionally ominous than “Suspirium.” It’s a slow-creeping groove with a dub reggae bassline and a few droning keyboards. It sounds less like a Thom Yorke song than like what might have happened if Clinic and Massive Attack had collaborated in the early ’00s. Listen to it below.

The Suspiria soundtrack is out 10/26 via XL. Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.