Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”

Thom Yorke is doing the soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Suspiria remake. We’ve heard bits and pieces of it in the trailers for the movie and Yorke has teased a bit of it, and today he’s announced that his first feature film soundtrack will be released on 10/26.

It’s made up of 25 original compositions that he wrote for Guadagnino’s film, and it’s a mix of instrumental work and more traditional songs, like the first selection that he’s sharing from it today. “Suspirium” features Yorke’s vocals over a twinkling piano fit for a haunted ballerina music box, which feels pretty apt for the movie.

The Suspiria soundtrack was written and arranged by Yorke and recorded and produced by Yorke and Sam Petts-Davies. It features the London Contemporary Orchestra, Noah Yorke, and Pasha Mansurov.

Listen to “Suspirium” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Storm That Took Everything”

02 “The Hooks”

03 “Suspirium”

04 “Belongings Thrown In A River”

05 “Has Ended”

06 “Klemperer Walks”

07 “Open Again”

08 “Sabbath Incantation”

09 “The Inevitable Pull”

10 “Olga’s Destruction”

11 “The Conjuring Of Anke”

12 “A Light Green”

13 “Unmade”

14 “The Jumps”

15 “Volk”

16 “The Universe Is Indifferent”

17 “The Balance Of Things”

18 “A Soft Hand Across Your Face”

19 “Suspirium Finale”

20 “A Choir Of One”

21 “Synthesizer Speaks”

22 “The Room Of Compartments”

23 “An Audition”

24 “Voiceless Terror”

25 “The Epilogue”

The Suspiria soundtrack is out 10/26 via XL. Pre-order it here.