Thom Yorke – “Volk”

Next month, Luca Guadagnino will release his remake of Dario Argento’s 1978 horror classic Suspiria. Its soundtrack, which comes out later this month, marks Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s film-scoring debut. We’ve heard two delicate, haunting singles, and today he shares a third. “Volk” is dizzy like a fatal merry-go-round. Unlike the preceding tracks, it’s purely instrumental. In the film, Susie (Dakota Johnson) is asked to dance the lead role in a performance called Volk. So expect some possessed ballerinas moving in tune with the ominous piano. Listen to “Volk” below.

The Suspiria soundtrack is out 10/26 via XL. Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.

