Thom Yorke Announces North American Fall Tour

Thom Yorke season approacheth. The Radiohead frontman has recently been talking about a new solo album which, shockingly enough, will apparently be both “dystopian” and full of “anxiety.” Yorke has been teasing this new album with mysterious posters all around London. And now he’s announced a solo tour, which will take him to North America this fall. (He’s also got shows in Europe and Asia coming up this summer.)

Yorke is touring under the name Thom Yorke: Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, which seems to be his new Atoms For Peace-style solo band. At these shows, he’ll perform with longtime consigliere Nigel Godrich, the Radiohead producer and Atoms For Peace member. And they’ll be joined by the Dutch visual artist Tarik Barri, who has recently been doing the visuals for Yorke’s solo shows.

According to a press release, the tour will feature Yorke, Godrich, and Barri performing tracks from Yorke’s two solo albums, 2006’s The Eraser and 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as the 2013 Atoms For Peace LP Amok. And it promises “new and unreleased material.” (Don’t hold your breath for any Radiohead songs, though.) We already knew they’d be playing the Austin City Limits festival, but they’ll also visit some of our finest theater-type spaces. Below, check out the trio’s full touring itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

7/02 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

7/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

7/04 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/06 – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

7/07-08 – Paris, France @ Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival

7/11 – Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Live Festival

7/13 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

7/16 – Barolo, Italy @ Collisioni Festival

7/17 – Codroipo, Italy @ Villa Manin

7/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Piazza Castello

7/20 – Perugia, Italy @ Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival

7/21 – Rome, Italy – Roma Summer Fest, Cavea

7/26 – Yuzawa-Cho, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

7/28 – Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Hall

9/26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

10/22 – Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre