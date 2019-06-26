Madonna released her latest album, Madame X, a few weeks ago. Today, she shares a new music video for its “God Control” track. The video features a graphic nightclub shooting and a gun control PSA.

It begins and ends with Madonna typing at a typewriter. “The video you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence,” she writes. “But it’s happening every day. And it has to stop.”

The video is directed by Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, whose video for Madonna’s “Ray Of Light” won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, Short Form, and seven awards at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, including the Video Of The Year.

“I want to draw attention through my platform as an artist to a problem in America that is out of control and is taking the lives of innocent people,” Madonna says in a statement. “This crisis can end if our legislators act to change the laws that fail to protect us all.”

Watch the new video for Madonna’s “God Control” below.

Madame X is out now.