There’s a new Charlie’s Angels movie on the way, and earlier this week, we learned that its soundtrack would feature an incredibly strange combination of performers. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey have all teamed up to record a track — rumored to be called “Don’t Call Me Angel” — for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s hard to imagine how those three might sound together, but today we at least get some indication.

Today, the trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels showed up online, and it trumpets the inclusion of that new song. The problem: We don’t really hear much of the song over all the explosions, one-liners, and swooshing sound-effects. We merely get assurance that the song exists, and that it probably won’t really sound like a Lana Del Rey song. (We probably hear more of Janelle Monaé’s “Make Me Feel” than we do of this new song.)

Movie adaptations of Charlie’s Angels, the ’70s TV series, have at least some history of launching hit songs; McG’s Charlie’s Angels film, from 2000, featured Destiny’s Child’s #1 hit “Independent Women, Pt. 1.” This new movie stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the Angels and luminaries like Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, and writer/director Elizabeth Banks in supporting roles. Watch the trailer below.

Charlie’s Angels opens 11/15. Charlie, how your angels get down like that.