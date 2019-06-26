A few days ago, it was rumored that the Charlie’s Angels reboot had recruited some of the biggest names in pop music for its theme song. The movie, due to hit theaters in November, has just confirmed via Instagram that its trailer will include a song with vocals from Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande. And just in time for Ariana Grande’s birthday, which is today.

Charlie’s Angels is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The first trailer is expected to drop tomorrow. And Miley has also confirmed by posting this teaser on Twitter:

No word yet on when the song is going to hit streaming platforms. However, I’m not going to lie, the melody is a tad frightening and trying to imagine Miley, Lana, and Ari jam-packed onto one song is a tad nerve-wracking. Charlie’s Angels will be in theaters 11/15.