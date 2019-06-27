Watch Danny Brown Join The Lonely Island For “Lazy Sunday” In Detroit

Ten years after their landmark comedy-rap debut Incredibad and weeks after their surprise ’80s baseball-themed album and Netflix special The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, the Lonely Island are in the midst of their first proper concert tour. That jaunt made its way to Detroit’s Fox Theatre last night.

Local luminaries in attendance included their fellow SNL alums Tim Meadows and Tim Robinson, creator of the new fiendishly beloved Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave. (Robinson also made a TV show called Detroiters, so of course he made the trip back home for the show.) Also present was Detroit rap powerhouse Danny Brown, who joined Andy Samberg on stage for a run through the song that started it all, “Lazy Sunday.” Upon rapping that “it’s all about the Hamiltons,” the song morphed into a bit of “Alexander Hamilton” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, so don’t be surprised to see Miranda in a Lonely Island video sometime soon.

Watch footage of the performance with Brown below via Pitchfork.

lazy sunday with danny brown pic.twitter.com/zlHFRJfJ93 — chy saw tli!! (@sgtxames) June 27, 2019

Still can’t believe Danny Brown came out for Lazy Sunday at the Lonely Island show @thelonelyisland @xdannyxbrownx pic.twitter.com/5McU0Q53sK — pacek, jacob (@jacobpacek) June 27, 2019

Thank you Detroit & Tim Robinson & Tim Meadows & Danny Brown 🙇🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3VKEQoTBiG — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) June 27, 2019

The final date of the Lonely Island tour is scheduled for this Saturday, 6/29 at the Armory in Minneapolis.