The Lonely Island Announce First-Ever Tour

The Lonely Island had their first proper concerts last year, and the comedy trio are building on that momentum with their first-ever tour, which will take place after their already-announced Bonnaroo set in June. The dates will take them to some major East Coast cities and then out to the Midwest. Tickets for the tour go on sale 3/1 at 10AM local time.

Lonely Island’s debut album, Incredibad, recently celebrated its 10th birthday — happy birthday! Revisit our Anniversary piece on it.

Here’s an announcement video:

And here are the dates:

06/15 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/21 New York City, NY @ TBA

06/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

06/24 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/26 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

06/29 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory