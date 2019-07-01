Logic & Eminem – “Homicide” Video (Feat. Chris D’Elia)

About two months ago, Logic and Eminem, perhaps our two most famous splenetic-flow rappity-rappers, came together on the jackhammer syllable-onslaught collab “Homicide.” The song sampled a viral 2018 video: The comedian Chris D’Elia’s legit hilarious “you’re using way too many napkins” Eminem impression. Eminem quoted a few lines from that impression in his verse, too. And today, Logic releases his “Homicide” video, which turns D’Elia’s Eminem impression into something extremely literal.

The concept for director James Larese’s “Homicide” video is simple enough. Logic can’t get Eminem to be in his video, so someone comes up with the idea that Eminem should have a stand-in. That stand-in is D’Elia, now with his hair cut off and rocking a blonde caesar like Eminem in 1999. D’Elia lip-syncs Em’s entire rapid-fire verse while pretending to cut up bodies in a desiccated wooden shack. Logic gets a stand-in, too: Michael Palledorous, the guy who played Squints in the 1993 movie The Sandlot.

Please be advised that the video includes Logic attempting what amounts to sketch comedy, though at least I guess he’s the straight man. Also, there is a twist ending. Check it out below.

Logic’s album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is out now on Def Jam/Visionary.