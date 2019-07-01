J. Cole has been teasing his new Dreamville compilation, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, for a while now. He shared the LP’s first two singles, “Down Bad” and “Got Me,” last month. Tonight, he released two more tracks along with the album release date. Revenge Of The Dreamers III is out this Friday, 6/5. The comp follows 2015’s Revenge of the Dreamers II.

“Lambo Truck” features verses from Cozz, Reason, and Childish Major. “Costa Rica” features Bas, J.I.D., Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump Dog, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, and Buddy. Listen to the new tracks below.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is out 6/5.