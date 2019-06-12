J. Cole’s Dreamville collective are gearing up to release their third compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, featuring contributions from Dreamville artists J. Cole, Bas, Cozz, Omen, Lute, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, and J.I.D. Today, they share the first two singles from the forthcoming LP.

“Down Bad” counts verses from Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy. “Got Me” features Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dreezy. Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dreezy are the only guests from outside the Dreamville label.

J. Cole and Ty Dolla $ign recently collaborated on Ty’s “Purple Emoji.” They were also both featured on Young Thug’s latest single “The London.” Bas and J.I.D collaborated on “Fried Rice” earlier this year.

Listen to “Down Bad” and “Got Me” below.