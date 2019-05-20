Ty Dolla $ign – “Purple Emoji” (Feat. J. Cole)

As one of the most prolific guest vocalists in music, Ty Dolla $ign never truly goes away. And yet, he is returning all the same.

The prolific L.A. R&B artist has a third studio album out soon on Atlantic Records, following up 2017’s Beach House 3 and his 2018 collaborative LP with Jeremih, Mih-Ty.

The new album’s slinky, MXXWLL-produced lead single — a baby-making jam all about needing your lady — is out today, featuring another industry titan, J. Cole. It’s called “Purple Emoji,” and you can hear it below.

Ty Dolla $ign’s new album is out soon via Atlantic. Here’s hoping that his recent felony charge doesn’t hinder the rollout.