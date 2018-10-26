Stream Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih’s Collaborative Album Mih-Ty

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign are two of the purest talents in modern R&B. Both guys boast instantly recognizable voices, and they flaunt those voices like virtuosos — rarely in an overly showy guitar-shredder fashion, but rather gliding through melodies with the graceful fluidity of a musician who has mastered his instrument. They’re also not too shabby at songwriting, so the prospect of a collaborative album is highly appealing.

That album is here today — four months later than originally expected, but no less welcome. Mih-Ty’s list of features (French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Chris fucking Brown) is the opposite of exciting, but it’s short enough that mostly we just get Mih and Ty luxuriating in the impeccable production, bouncing off each other’s melodic ideas. Jeremih’s lithe beam of light and Dolla $ign’s rich, husky soulfulness are ideal complements for each other, and their mutual interest in sex and romance ensures they remain on the same wavelength whether sliding across a misty trap beat on “Goin’ Through Some Thangz” or bouncing through interpolations of classic Notorious B.I.G., Dru Hill, and Mary Jane Girls tracks.

Both of these artists release so much music — Ty Dolla $ign in particular — that it can be easy to take them for granted. It would be easy to let Mih-Ty slip past you. Don’t do that. On a day with a wealth of new music to enjoy across many genres, hearing these two singers at the peak of their powers is still well worth your attention.

Stream the full album below.

Mih-Ty is out now on Def Jam/Atlantic.