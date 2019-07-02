Natasha Khan’s fifth album as Bat For Lashes, Lost Girls, is a couple months away. The album is an homage to Los Angeles, growing up in the ’80s, and the films that influenced Khan. We first heard the glistening, synth-laden lead single “Kids In The Dark” early last month. Khan has been teasing the release of the song’s music video lately on social media and today it’s finally out in the world.

The self-directed video displays Khan and a man, presumably star-crossed lovers, walking around various melancholic and picturesque LA locales. Khan has a coven-like gathering of women in tow and there appear to be vampiric overtones at play.

Watch the video for “Kids In The Dark” below.

Lost Girls is out 9/6 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.