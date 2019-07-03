UV-TV – “Happy”

Since releasing their debut album Glass and its follow-up EP Go Away and earning themselves a spot on our Best New Bands Of 2017 list, UV-TV have moved from Gainesville, Florida to New York City. That’s where they finished mixing and mastering their new album HAPPY, which is finally coming out later this month.

But despite the change in scenery, UV-TV are still UV-TV, doing what they do best — making catchy garage-rock with chaotic punk energy and sweetly melodic pop hooks. We’ve heard one song from the new album already, “Hide,” and today, they’re sharing sharing another, HAPPY’s relentlessly driving title track.

“The song is about trying to appreciate the present moment,” UV-TV vocalist/bassist Rose Vastola tells No Echo, where the song premiered. “The word ‘happy’ by definition means one thing, but the feeling means something different as it varies from person to person. Part of happiness for me is understanding your past and allowing oneself to be free.” Listen below.

HAPPY is out 7/19 via Deranged Records. Pre-order it here.