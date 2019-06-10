UV-TV – “Hide”

Back in 2017, the Gainesville-bred group UV-TV landed on our Best New Bands list after putting out a killer full-length, Glass, and and equally exciting EP, Go Away. Today, they’re back with news of a new album, which is called HAPPY, and a change of scenery, with the group relocating to New York City.

“Hide,” the first song that they’re sharing from the album, lets loose some of tension that was in their music before, the melodies that were blended in with the chintzy production now fully soaring above the track. It sounds epic and crisp — Rose Vastola’s chorus of “Run and hide away/ Never be the same” comes across as playfully barbed. Listen to it below.

HAPPY is out 7/19 via Deranged Records.