Dev Hynes released his latest Blood Orange album, Negro Swan, last summer, and today he’s announced that he’ll follow it up with a mixtape called Angel’s Pulse at the end of this week (7/12).

“I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one,” Hynes wrote in a statement. “Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.”

This summer, Blood Orange will be opening for Tyler, The Creator on select dates during his IGOR tour.

Read Hynes’ full statement about his forthcoming mixtape below.