Dev Hynes released his latest Blood Orange album, Negro Swan, last summer, and today he’s announced that he’ll follow it up with a mixtape called Angel’s Pulse at the end of this week (7/12).
“I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one,” Hynes wrote in a statement. “Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.”
This summer, Blood Orange will be opening for Tyler, The Creator on select dates during his IGOR tour.
Read Hynes’ full statement about his forthcoming mixtape below.
My new record is called “Angel’s Pulse” & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape.
I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.
Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon.
Devonté aka Blood Orange.