A couple of weeks ago, Tyler, The Creator released his much-discussed new album Igor. This past weekend, he managed to play a headlining set at New York’s ill-fated Governors Ball festival. And today, Tyler has announced that he’ll spend the next few months on an enormous solo tour, one that’ll cross North America and include some of the largest venues that Tyler has ever headlined.

As with so many other Tyler-related things, the Igor tour has been carefully curated. The DC rapper GoldLink, who’s about to release his own new album Diaspora, will open all the shows. And the tour will also feature a month with Jaden Smith and another month with Blood Orange. That should make for a hell of a night! Check out the dates, including Tyler’s impending festival engagements, below.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

8/30 – 9/1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *^

9/04 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC *^

9/06 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena *^

9/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *^

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *^

9/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *^

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

9/16-18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton

9/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor *^

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *^

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *^

9/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena *^

9/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *^

9/29 – Miami, FL @ America nAirlines Arena* ^

10/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center *+

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *+

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *+

10/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena *+

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *+

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair *+

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *+

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena *+

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *+

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *+

10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center *+

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *+

10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *+

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *+

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie *+

10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena *+

* with GoldLink

^ with Jaden Smith

+ with Blood Orange