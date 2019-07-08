Veronica Mars is coming back this month with eight new episodes on Hulu. Rejoice for the return of one of the best shows from the last decade! Hopefully it’s still good.

For her birthday (happy birthday!), Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis has decided to release a cover of the show’s theme song, the Dandy Warhols’ “We Used To Be Friends.” (Truly an iconic early ’00s TV cut — it was also on Music From The O.C., Mix 1.) Dupuis went extra hard and recorded a video to recreate the show’s title sequence. It’s certainly better than the version they used for its third season!

For the show’s actual fourth season, which premieres on 7/26, Chrissie Hynde recorded a new cover of the theme song. Until we can hear the whole version of that, though, satiate yourself with Dupuis’ cover below.