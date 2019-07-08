SOAK – “Modern Girl” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

A few months ago, Irish musician Bridie Monds-Watson released her sophomore album as SOAK, Grim Town. She also recently recorded a cover of Sleater-Kinney’s The Woods track “Modern Girl.” (Sleater-Kinney recently lost an essential part of the band with the exit of drummer Janet Weiss.)

“After reading Carrie Brownstein’s autobiography, I came back to this song on multiple occasions and caught myself smiling at the brilliantly sarcastic nature of its lyrics,” Monds-Watson said in a statement. “I think with time this song only becomes more relevant and its tongue in cheek nature is such a beautiful ‘fuck you’ to consumption and the limitations media puts on women.”

Grim Town is out now via Rough Trade.