SOAK – “Country Air” & “Love It If We Made It” (The 1975 Cover)

SOAK, the young Northern Irish singer-songwriter born Bridie Monds-Watson, will release her second album Grim Town one week from today. She has a new song out today, but it’s not on that album. Instead, “Country Air” is from the soundtrack to an animated Finnish-British TV series called Moominvalley. It’s a graceful slow dance buoyed by gorgeous strings.

Hear “Country Air” below. And for more non-album SOAK goodness, please enjoy her lovely stripped-down cover of the 1975’s “Love It If We Made It” on BBC Radio 1 from earlier this week. Just click here and scroll to the 1:25 mark. One more thing: Since we never posted her recent Grim Town single “Déjà Vu,” stick around for that video too if you’re up for even more new SOAK music.

Grim Town is out 4/26 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.