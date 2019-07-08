“Old Town Road” Has Been #1 For 14 Weeks

Lil Nas X’s unstoppable post-genre chart juggernaut “Old Town Road” continues to roll its way toward the all-time record. Billboard reports that “Old Town Road” is, once again, the #1 song in America, a position that it has now held for 14 weeks. As of right now, no song has ever held the #1 spot for longer than 16 weeks. (Two tracks, the Mariah Carey/Boyz II Men 1995 collab “One Sweet Day” and the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber 2017 team-up “Despacito,” jointly hold that record.) “Old Town Road” is getting there.

A few other songs have also held down that #1 spot for 14 weeks: Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk!,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feelng,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind 1997,” Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix),” Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” So “Old Town Road” is now exactly as big as all of those songs, and maybe it’ll play over the Marvel logo in a movie 27 years from now, the way “I Will Always Love You” did in this past weekend’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Right now, there are no songs that have held onto #1 for 15 weeks, so if “Old Town Road” hangs on for another week, it’ll move into a whole new territory.

Next week, though, “Old Town Road” will face a new challenge in the form of Post Malone’s “Goodbyes,” which seems like it was cooked up in a space laboratory with the express purpose of knocking “Old Town Road” out of #1. We’ll see if that works!

In other Hot 100 news, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” bounces back up to #2 after being at #3 last week. Maybe it’ll get to the top eventually! Also, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is now at #6; it’s her first-ever top-10 single. Also, Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up,” this summer’s other big country-rap fusion, is now at #16. If anyone is taking bets and giving decent odds, I would be willing to lay down $20 on “The Git Up” hitting #1 before Labor Day.