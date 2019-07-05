At this point in his career, every single Post Malone releases will become a hit, and most will threaten to reach #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Today we get to hear the next contender for the throne.

Austin Post’s 2018 blockbuster Beerbongs & Bentleys gave us two chart-toppers in the 21 Savage team-up “Rockstar” and the Ty Dolla $ign duet “Psycho,” while “Better Now” climbed to #3. He made it back #1 this year with the Swae Lee collab “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” and would have done it again with the #2-peaking “Wow.” if not for “Old Town Road.” He’s easily one of the 10 biggest pop stars in America right now and seems every bit as unstoppable as his Republic Records labelmates Drake, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift if not more so.

Will that streak of insane success continue with “Goodbyes,” his new song with Young Thug? There is no good reason to think it will not. If “Goodbyes” does indeed make it all the way to #1, it would be the second time Thugger has joined forces with a superstar to top the Hot 100, the first one being “Havana” with Camila Cabello. The song was produced by Brian Lee and frequent Posty collaborator Louis Bell, the hottest songwriter in pop.

I cannot tell you if “Goodbyes” deserves to enjoy such a commercial triumph because I have not heard it yet, but now that the video is out let’s watch and listen together.

“Goodbyes” is out now on Republic. Post Malone also turned 24 on the 4th of July.