Camila Cabello – “Havana” (Feat. Young Thug) Video

Fifth Harmony expat Camila Cabello has been realizing her considerable promise this year with a string of singles intended for her upcoming debut album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. One of them, the salsa-inflected Young Thug collaboration “Havana,” is up to #20 on the new Billboard Hot 100 and has climbed all the way to #2 in the UK. (I slightly prefer “OMG” with Quavo, which was released on the same day, but both are jams.)

Today “Havana” gets a very enjoyable video from Dave Meyers, the director behind Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” It features Cabello in a number of roles: primarily as a geeky kid obsessed with movies and telenovelas, but also as the glamorous star of those productions. Thugger also shows up to rap his verse in the guise of a Cuban lounge singer. It’s a blast, with a rare instance of an extended music video prologue I don’t want to skip. Watch below.

The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. is due out next year on Epic/Syco/Sony.