Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee recently teamed up on “Spoil My Night,” a song off of Post’s new album beerbongs & bentleys. And now they’ve teamed up again for “Sunflower,” a new song from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Swae Lee took to Twitter earlier this week to tease the release. “It’s going to be a big song, like, this song is really dope,” he said. “The vibes, never seen before. All original. The beat is crazy. It’s just really majestic — it’s a majestic record.”

The animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, set in a universe that features multiple Spider-Men, follows half-black, half-Puerto Rican Brooklyn high schooler Miles Morales. Listen to Post Malone and Swae Lee trade gooily melodic verses on “Sunflower” below.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and its soundtrack are both out 12/14.