Post Malone – “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Video

For a large chunk of this past winter, Post Malone held down the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his woozy, narcotic 21 Savage collab “Rockstar.” More recently, he came dangerously close to returning to that spot with “Psycho,” his even woozier Ty Dolla $ign collab. Only the apparently unstoppable force of Drake’s “God’s Plan” kept Post from consecutive #1s. And today, Post Malone has unveiled a gloriously ridiculous “Psycho” video that might potentially get him back to #1 anyway.

Post Malone seems to be working wth some sort of genre-movie theme here. With his “Rockstar” video, he and 21 Savage wielded samurai swords and fought ninjas. This time, he’s going for post-apocalyptic epic. In director James DeFina’s video, Post drives what I guess could be called a tank, and he uses a flamethrower to fight werewolves in what look like an auto scrapyard. Post Malone gets a lot of shit in certain circles of the internet, but I maintain that any artist willing to set werewolves on fire in a music video deserves at least some props.

Also of note: Post and Ty Dolla $ign also wear magnificent floor-length fur coats in the clip, which Post pairs with a white turtleneck and winter-camo snow-pants overalls. This guy! The video is below.

Post does not seem to be in any hurry to release his Beerbongs & Bentleys album, but I guess it’ll come out eventually.