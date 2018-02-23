Post Malone – “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” was and continues to be a monstrously huge hit, the kind an artist can coast on for a very long time.

Speaking of very long times: The track spent eight weeks at #1 and has yet to drop out of the top five in the 22 weeks since its release. That is five straight months in the top five. Therefore Post is now such a big deal that even if you wish we were still pre-Malone (shout out to Stereogum contributor Nate Patrin) you have to be at least a little curious about his follow-up single.

“Psycho” does, after all, feature Ty Dolla $ign, who will collaborate with just about anyone (and is usually the most talented person in the room, regardless of who that may be). Plus, based on the teaser Post shared from the studio more than a year ago, it sounds pretty catchy. By the way, did you ever listen to Beach House 3? That particular slept-on release is well worth revisiting.

Where were we? “Psycho.” Right. Now the full, final version of the song is out in the world, so go nuts (that’s a joke about the song title, get it?) and then let us know if this guy is any good because we’re still not sure.