Tortoise - TNT

The Anniversary

TNT Turns 20

In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Nate Patrin | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
Madonna
Credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: Madonna

Thirty years ago, on March 1, 1988, Ciccone Youth's The Whitey Album was supposed to come out. It didn't, of course -- not until the…
Nate Patrin | March 5, 2018 - 12:12 pm
Photo of BECK
Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

Sounding Board

Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating: Deconstructing Beck 20 Years Later

At the beginning of 1998, it felt easy to peg Beck as one of the top-tier artists of alt-rock. After he followed up the seemingly…
Nate Patrin | February 16, 2018 - 4:29 pm
watchtower-1518717215
Credit: Pressefoto Kindermann/ullstein bild via Getty Images (Dylan) / Monitor Picture Library/Photoshot/Getty Images (Hendrix)

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: “All Along The Watchtower”

Super Bowl weekend already feels like it was months ago, though there are still a couple feelings I've been coasting off in the last week-or-so…
Nate Patrin | February 15, 2018 - 12:55 pm
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: White Light/White Heat

Weird: The Velvet Underground's second album doesn't feel 50 years old. Granted, Lou Reed and Sterling Morrison are no longer with us, Mo Tucker went…
Nate Patrin | January 30, 2018 - 11:38 am
Photo of The Fall.
Credit: Gabor Scott/Redferns/Getty

Sounding Board

Wonderful And Frightening: Remembering And/Or Rediscovering Mark E. Smith And The Fall

It doesn't matter if you're a curious teenager with a Spotify account or a graying zealot sitting on decades worth of accumulated vinyl: Sooner or…
Nate Patrin | January 25, 2018 - 3:50 pm
Gotcha Covered
Credit: Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: “God Save The Queen”

It was 40 years ago this month -- January 14, 1978, in San Francisco's not-long-for-this-world Winterland Ballroom  -- that the Sex Pistols' doomed US tour…
Nate Patrin | January 18, 2018 - 1:39 pm
The 10 Best Covers Of 2017

2017 In Review

The 10 Best Covers Of 2017

Now that the year's over, it's time to go over a list of the 10 best covers to emerge from the various corners of the…
Nate Patrin | December 28, 2017 - 11:56 am
Kinks
Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: “I’m Not Like Everybody Else”

Flip over "Sunny Afternoon," one of the finest singles cut by the Kinks in the upward sweep of a long, long creative peak, and you…
Nate Patrin | December 14, 2017 - 10:56 am
Photo of Bing CROSBY and David BOWIE
Credit: GAB Archive / Contributor

Gotcha Covered

Remembering 8 Strange Christmas Covers On The 40th Anniversary Of Bing & Bowie

Not only have we really hit the post-Thanksgiving boiling point for Christmas music ubiquity, we've also landed on the 40th anniversary of one of the…
Nate Patrin | November 30, 2017 - 4:07 pm
snf-1510766173

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: Saturday Night Fever

How do you reckon with a monolith? There's a monologue at the end of Whit Stillman's 1998 film The Last Days of Disco where a…
Nate Patrin | November 15, 2017 - 12:21 pm
Fats Domino
Credit: Leni Sinclair / Getty

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: Fats Domino

Antoine "Fats" Domino, who passed away a bit over a week ago at the age of 89, was a rock 'n' roll pioneer and a…
Nate Patrin | November 3, 2017 - 12:49 pm
Natalie Imbruglia
Credit: Paul Bergen / Getty

Sounding Board

“Torn” Between Worlds: One Hit, Many Artists

If you're a pop historian and/or a Natalie Imbruglia superfan, you might have noticed that this week marks the 20th anniversary of the release of…
Nate Patrin | October 27, 2017 - 11:35 am
louisarmstrong-1508425305

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: “What A Wonderful World”

Sometimes the line between irony and sincerity is drawn entirely by timing. Louis Armstrong's recording of Bob Thiele and George David Weiss's "What A Wonderful…
Nate Patrin | October 20, 2017 - 10:41 am
queen-1507300904

Sounding Board

Gonna Take On The World Someday: “We Will Rock You” At 40

On October 7, 1977 -- 40 years ago tomorrow -- Queen ensured the music world, and the sports world, a good four decades' worth of…
Nate Patrin | October 6, 2017 - 1:30 pm
