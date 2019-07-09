Strange Ranger – “Message To You”

Dreamy Portland indie group Stranger Ranger have a new album on the way this month called Remembering The Rockets, the follow-up to 2017’s Daymoon. The Montana-born band have shared a couple of tracks so far, “Leona” and “Living Free.” Today they’re releasing another one, the soft and tough “Message To You.”

The new song is the only one on the record that features the lead vocals for keyboardist Fiona Woodman. “Everyone feels so cold,” she sings. “Am I the type you’d like to know?” Her gentle croon hovers over light drum machine taps and piano before the melody gives way to gruff drums and rippling electric guitar.

Listen to “Message To You” below.

Remembering The Rockets is out 7/26 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.