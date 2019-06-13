Strange Ranger – “Living Free”

Strange Ranger are continuing their impressive run of albums with Remembering The Rockets next month, the full-length followup to 2017’s Daymoon. The Portland band have shared one track from it so far, “Leona,” and today they’re putting out another, “Living Free,” a pillowy one that sounds like fireworks going off in slow motion.

On it, the band are watching life go by them too quickly to fully surmise, but they try to make do with quick snapshots that can never account for the whole: “Little memories when you lie there/ All the years as blurry cars and trees/ Screaming right past me,” Isaac Eiger sings toward the end, the song twinkling out into nothingness.

Listen below.

Remembering The Rockets is out 7/26 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.