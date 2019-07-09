In the past few months, the Houston rap destroyer Megan Thee Stallion arrived on the national rap scene as a fully-formed star, and she also released Fever, one of the best rap albums of the first half of the year. She has emerged as a true force. And last night, Megan made what I believe was her late-night TV debut, holding down musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Megan made the most of her moment in the spotlight, doing a two-song medley of the Fever intro track “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak,” her 2018 breakout single. She put a lot of energy into putting on a real visual show, slipping and out of body-rolling choreography with her backup dancers and rocking a sort of peak sexy-Texan uniform — rhinestoned cowboy hat, cutoff Rockets jersey, spats over daisy dukes. Not too many people could pull that look off.

But the real takeaway from Megan’s Kimmel performance is her straight-up in-person starpower, something that most of us have really only been able to see in Instagram clips of her club shows. Megan raps with hard precision, with no hypeman, and she comes off tough and casual and commanding even in moments that would leave most of us as shaken messes. She is a sight to behold, and you can behold her below.

Fever is out now on 300 Entertainment.