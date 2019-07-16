Joan Shelley – “Cycle” Video

Louisville singer-songwriter Joan Shelley crafts delicate, bucolic folk music in the vein of Vashti Bunyan. She’s also had quite a vigorous output, having released six studio albums since 2010 (which doesn’t even include her releases with her band Maiden Radio). Earlier this year she shared covers of Frank Sinatra’s “I Would Be In Love (Anyway)” and Kate Wolf’s “Here In California.” And now she’s announcing her newest full-length, Like The River Loves The Sea.

Shelley recorded the new album primarily in Reykjavik, Iceland with a group of kindred spirits Bonnie “Prince” Billy, James Elkington, and Nathan Salsburg. We’ve already heard part of it, the hardy “Coming Down For You,” and today, she’s sharing a second single, the lush and wistful “Cycle.”

Listen below in a video animated by Douglas Miller.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Haven”

02 “Coming Down For You”

03 “Teal”

04 “Cycle”

05 “When What It Is”

06 “The Fading”

07 “The Sway”

08 “Awake”

09 “Stay All Night”

10 “Tell Me Something”

11 “High On The Mountain”

12 “Any Day Now”

Like The River Loves The Sea is out 8/30 on No Quarter.