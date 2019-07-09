Oso Oso – “Impossible Game”

Next month, Oso Oso are releasing a new album, Basking In The Glow, the follow-up to 2016’s much beloved The Yunahon Mixtape. We’ve heard one track from it so far, “Dig (II),” and today Jade Lilitri-led project is sharing the album’s second single, “Impossible Game.” It’s crisp and wiry, building to a swelling chorus about feeling rundown and run out by life’s constant uphill climb.

“Do what you feel, but most times I feel like shit,” Lilitri sings on it. “So slow down, feels like we’re rushing away/ Tried my hold on this impossible game/ I know I’m wrong, what else can I say/ gI ot a glimpse of this feeling, trying to stay in that lane.

Listen below.

Basking In The Glow is out 8/16 on Triple Crown. Pre-order it here.