Anna Meredith – “Paramour” Video

Scottish musician Anna Meredith is a crafter of syncopated and multi-layered compositions that range from delicate to blistering, all while sounding fresh. Last year she released her first film score for Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade. She also released a collaborative album with the Scottish ensemble Anno. Today, Meredith is announcing her sophomore album, FIBS, which follows up her 2016 debut Varmints. She’s also sharing lead single “Paramour” along with its frantic, stylish video.

The Ewan Jones Morris-directed video for “Paramour” tracks the perspective of a miniature train on a course built from Legos. Along the way, the song’s trance electronics are built upon by more classical instruments — such as flute, tuba and drums — when the train passes by uniformed musicians playing them. It’s quite a trip. The song also apparently maxes out at 176 BPM!

Watch the video for “Paramour” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sawbones”

02 “Inhale Exhale”

03 “Calion”

04 “Killjoy”

05 “Bump”

06 “Moonmoons”

07 “Divining”

08 “Limpet”

09 “Ribbons”

10 “Paramour”

11 “Unfurl”

FIBS is out 10/25 via Black Prince Fury/Moshi Moshi. Pre-order it here.