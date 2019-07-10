Lisel – “Vanity”

“Ciphers” and “Digital Light Field,” the first two songs we heard from Pavo Pavo’s Eliza Bagg under her new Lisel guise, marked the project’s debut album Angels On The Slope as one to anticipate. She’s got a third track out today, and once again it does not disappoint.

Bagg told Billboard she built “Vanity” from a number of stray soundbites: “everything from random recordings of myself singing I found on my computer ages ago to tiny fragments from Stravinsky’s ‘Les Noces’ and Lesley Gore’s ‘It’s My Party.'” The result is a complex shimmer of a pop song, one with a lot of rapidly moving pieces that, as a whole, move at a measured pace. It’s like the audio version of an optical illusion.

Listen below.

Angels On The Slope is out 7/26 on Luminelle.