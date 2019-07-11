Goon – “Black Finch”

After two impressive EPs, Los Angeles rockers Goon are finally getting ready to give us their debut full-length album. Heaven Is Humming, which frontman Kenny Becker wrote while sick with a chronic sinus condition, will be out next Friday. We’ve already heard early tracks “Datura,” “Northern Saturn,” and “Snoqualmie,” and today, they’ve shared another new song.

“I came up with ‘Black Finch’ after being inspired by the feeling of being happily stoned at dusk, walking around outside looking at the birds on the telephone wires, with, for those three-ish hours, not a care in the world,” Becker explains. The song is an appropriately easygoing psychedelic rock ramble, and you can listen to it below.

Heaven Is Humming is out 7/19 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.