Common released his last studio album, Black America Again, back in 2016. Last year, he shared an album with August Greene, his supergroup with pianist Robert Glasper and drummer Karriem Riggins. Today, Common announced his forthcoming solo LP and shared a new single.

“Hercules” is the second single off Let Love, following lead single “H.E.R. Love,” the 25th anniversary update of his 1994 song of the same name. “H.E.R. Love” came out last month and features Daniel Caesar and Dwele. Today’s new track features Swizz Beatz’s soulful backing vocals and Common’s classic wordplay.

Common is the hero of the Carrick-directed music video, stopping a convenience store robbery and rapping into his iPhone. Vince Staples appears as the cashier. Watch and listen below.

Let Love is out 8/30.