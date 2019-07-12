Sheryl Crow – “Everything Is Broken” (Feat. Jason Isbell) (Bob Dylan Cover)

What an interesting career Sheryl Crow has had! Blockbuster debut album, a pile of pop radio staples, a country crossover, late-breaking indie idol status: Girl’s done a lot this past quarter-century. She even became a living meme a while back.

This summer she adds another fascinating chapter. You’ll recall that Crow had a massive hit duetting with Kid Rock on “Picture,” the song that helped her connect with a country audience. If we’re being honest, “Picture” is a good song, but Crow’s latest country duets are a lot cooler. Like Ed Sheeran, she’s got a whole album of collaborations coming out. Hers is called THREADS, and thus far it has yielded intersections with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on “Prove You Wrong,” St. Vincent’s Annie Clark on “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” and the late Johnny Cash on “Redemption Day.”

Today she shares another track from the album, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken” (from 1989’s Oh Mercy) in cooperation with alt-country king Jason Isbell. Hear that uptempo line-dance ramble below.

THREADS is out 8/30 on The Valory Music Co., part of Scooter Braun’s Big Machine Label Group.