About a decade ago, the world learned of Big K.R.I.T., the Mississippi rapper and producer who was scarily gifted at making lush, funky, organic ’90s-style Southern rap. K.R.I.T. rapped a lot like T.I., and he made beats a lot like Pimp C. This was an intriguing combination. In the past decade, K.R.I.T. has made a lot of great music, but he’s also spent some of that time caught up in a major-label system and getting himself pigeonholed as the sort of posi-rapper who, for instance, tours arenas as Macklemore’s opening act. So it’s cool that K.R.I.T., now out of the major-label system, is going back to basics.

Two years ago, K.R.I.T., newly free of his Def Jam contract, released the return-to-the-indies double album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time, an ambitious effort where K.R.I.T. seemed bent on showing all the different things he could do. Today, he’s followed that one up with K.R.I.T. Iz Here, the sort-of sequel to his 2010 breakout mixtape K.R.I.T. Wuz Here. There’s plenty of aesthetic variance on the new album, but on first listen, K.R.I.T. seems more consumed with just making bangers. That’s a good thing. He’s good at that.

The new album features the Lil Wayne/Saweetie collab “Addiction,” and it also has guest appearances from people like J. Cole, Yella Beezy, and Rico Love. And it’s also got a whole lot of K.R.I.T. in full triumphant-snarl mode, which I personally like better than K.R.I.T.’s contemplative mode. Listen to the album below.

K.R.I.T. Iz Here is out now on Multi Alumni.