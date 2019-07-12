Steve Aoki & Darren Criss Made An EDM Version Of Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me”

Steve Aoki and Darren Criss have made an EDM version of Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me.” What a truly alarming combination of words to usher us into the weekend!

Yes, Aoki, whose concerts are famously dangerous, and Criss, who is best known for playing a teen in Glee and playing a killer in American Crime Story, have linked up to cover what is arguably DMB’s most enduring song, for better and for worse. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson is shaking (on the dance floor)!

Per Billboard, Criss debuted the track to members of the press last night during a workout class. Seems … appropriate? Subject yourself to it below.