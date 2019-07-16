Brittany Howard – “Stay High” Video (Feat. Terry Crews)

Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard is releasing her first solo album, Jaime, in September. We heard “History Repeats” from it last month, and today she’s back with a new one called “Stay High” about letting loose after working hard. “Cuz where I come from everybody frowns and walks around with that ugly thing on their face/ And where I come from we work hard and grind and hustle all day,” Howard sings on it. “There comes a time/ There comes a time at night where we get to play.”

The song’s music video was directed by Kim Gehrig and stars actor Terry Crews. “This video is shot in my home town of Athens, Alabama. The actors are my family and friends,” Howard said in a press statement. “Terry Crews plays a man who isn’t out to change the world, he plays a man who just wants to come home to those who understand and love him best. We see his inner beauty, grace and humanity in a place that is so often misunderstood.”

Crews added: “I got an email from the Brittany Howard, asking me to be a part of a song she wrote that was all about her dad and how special he was to the family. And she poured her heart out in this letter. I couldn’t believe it. Brittany was like, ‘we can shoot it in L.A.,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m coming to you, we’re going to Alabama. We’re going to where you grew up, to where your family is.”

Watch and listen below.

Jaime is out 9/20 via ATO. Pre-order it here.