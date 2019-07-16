Luke Temple – “Empty Promises”

With his band Here We Go Magic, his solo project Art Feynman, and his work under his own name, Luke Temple has explored various stylistic corners of the indie-rock universe. And this this fall, he’s returning to the game with the new album Both-And, the first under his own name since 2016’s A Hand Through The Cellar Door.

We’ve already heard one song from Both-And, the supremely tranquil bossa nova-folk lead single “Wounded Brightness.” Today, we’re getting another, “Empty Promises,” a weightless groove that maintains the chill vibes with warm acoustic guitar and dreamlike vocals.

In an interview with Consequence Of Sound, where the track premiered, Temple says that it was inspired by Brazilian musician Milton Nascimento, Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, and the Buddhist concept of non-permanence. “I won’t give you empty promises/ I can only give the promise of goodbye,” Temple sings. Listen below.

Both-And is out 9/13 via Native Cat Recordings. Pre-order it here.