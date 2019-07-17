California punk rock mainstays Ceremony have their fifth album on the way, In The Spirit World Now, the follow-up to 2015’s The L-Shaped Man. So far we’ve heard “Turn Away The Bad Thing,” and today the band is sharing the record’s title track. “In The Spirit World Now” is synthy, catchy and swaggering, emphasizing the more synth-pop-slanted direction the new project is taking.

Here’s frontman Ross Farrar speaking about the inspiration behind the track:

The spirit world came about through the reading of Saul Bellow’s Humboldt’s Gift. The novel’s fictitious character, Von Humboldt Fleisher, writes a long letter to the protagonist, Charlie Citrine, which announces, “We are not natural beings, but supernatural beings.” I understood it as a moment of praise and ran away with it.

Watch the Muted Windows-directed clip for “In The Spirit World Now” below.

In The Spirit World Now is out 8/23 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.