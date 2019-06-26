California punk outfit Ceremony have been making music for over ten years. Their last album, The L-Shaped Man, came out back in 2015, and now, they’re announcing its follow-up. In The Spirit World Now will be their sixth album. Today, we hear its lead single, “Turn Away The Bad Thing,” and see its Muted Widows-directed video.

“We knew this had to be the best thing we have ever done. We couldn’t come back after four years with a record that only had a few good songs… Not reflecting on the evolution of the band is what keeps us motivated,” lead guitarist Anthony Anzaldo says in a statement. “There is always a song we haven’t written, a band we haven’t played with, artwork we haven’t thought of. We are creators by nature, not by choice.”

“I’ve been very interested in will, as in a person’s faculty of consciousness and how we navigate actions and self-control,” frontman Ross Farrar says. “I’ve been worried for a long time that my lack of self-control will inevitably destroy me, so any paranoia on that matter is focused on this record.”

The forthcoming album was produced by Will Yip, who has worked with bands like Code Orange, Title Fight, and, most recently, Mannequin Pussy. Its lead single jitters and sparkles with a pop-minded post-punk sensibility. A cast of dancers flow and freestyle in front of colorful backdrops for the song’s music video. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Turn Away The Bad Thing”

02 “In The Spirit World Now”

03 “Further I Was”

04 “/”

05 “Presaging The End”

06 “Say Goodbye To Them”

07 “We Can Be Free”

08 “//”

09 “Years Of Love”

10 “Never Gonna Die Now”

11 “I Want More”

12 “From Another Age”

13 “///”

14 “Calming Water”

TOUR DATES:

06/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater #

06/28 Reno, NV @ Holland Project #

06/29 Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall #

06/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory #

07/03 San Diego, CA @ Irenic #

07/05 Fresno, CA @ Strummers #

08/23 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall !

08/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent !

# – w/ Sheer Mag

! – Record Release Show w/ Special Guests TBA

CREDIT: Rick Rodney

In The Spirit World Now is out 8/23 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.